EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom), Camryn Manheim (The Practice), and Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue) have come aboard the dark indie comedy Killing Eleanor, along with Chris Mulkey (Whiplash), Rusty Schwimmer (The Perfect Storm), Cerina Vincent (Stuck in the Middle) and David Eigenberg (Chicago Fire).

Rich Newey is directing the film, which is currently shooting in Illinois. Annika Marks wrote the screenplay and will also star in the film. Other previously announced cast members include Betsy Brandt, Jane Kaczmarek, and Jenny O’Hara.

The pic follows Eleanor (O’Hara), a terminally ill old lady who wants to die on her own terms and Natalie (Marks), the self-destructive addict who agrees to help kill her, in exchange for clean urine.

Sadoski will play Greg, an alcoholic in his first year of sobriety who crosses Natalie’s path. Manheim is Anne-Marie, a small town artist who offers surprising insight about death. Lawrence is Barbara, a busy-body neighbor who complicates Natalie’s web of lies.

Mulkey is Edward, Natalie’s workaholic surgeon father. Schwimmer will play Pam, the clerk at a seedy motel where Natalie and Eleanor find themselves. Vincent is Laurie, the never-pausing front desk girl at the day spa run by Natalie’s mother. Eigenberg is Henry, Eleanor’s estranged son.

Producers are Angie Gaffney, Richard Kahan, Marks, and Newey. Ted Reilly and Kelly Waller of Chicago Media Angles will serve as exec producers.

Sadoski is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment; Manheim by UTA and Framework Entertainment; Lawrence by APA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Mulkey by Buchwald; Schwimmer by Stewart Talent and Meghan Schumacher Management; Vincent by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and Patino Management; Eigenberg by Framework Entertainment.