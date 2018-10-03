Yetide Badaki (American Gods) has joined the NBC drama series This Is Us as a recurring. Playing a Nigerian immigrant from William’s (Ron Cephas Jones) past, her first episode airs tonight.

The Dan Fogelman-created show has been Emmy nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for both of its first two seasons and is off to a fast start this fall. Season 3 of This Is Us premiered September 25 with 10.5 million viewers a with 3.0 in adults 18-49 and jumped to 14.6 million and a 4.0 in Live+3.

Badaki co-stars on Starz’s American Gods as Bilquis, an ancient goddess of love who craves the worship she inspired in eras long gone. Her other recent credits include K.C. Undercover, Aquarius, NCIS: New Orleans and Sequestered. She is repped by Innovative Artists.