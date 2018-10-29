A third suspected pipe bomb has been intercepted en route to CNN as the man alleged to have sent 14 other pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was due in court today.

Those 14 bombs include two sent to CNN’s HQ in Manhattan’s Time Warner Center, and a third suspected explosive device addressed to CNN’s Atlanta offices. While the previous two bombs were addressed to critics of Trump – former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper – in care of CNN, this third device was intended for CNN. Clapper is a CNN contributor, Brennan is a contributor at NBC News.

CNN reported the package looks similar to the two previously sent to the network. If confirmed the source is same, it would be the 15th pipe bomb allegedly made and mailed by Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc.

“This morning another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office,” CNN Worldwide Chief Jeff Zucker said Monday. “There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center,” he added, again reminding staffers that all mail bound for CNN domestic bureaus is being screened off site since last Wednesday, and the third package would not have come directly to CNN Center in Atlanta even had it not been intercepted.

Sayoc was arrested last Friday in Florida after more than a dozen bombs had been intercepted across the country; none of them went off. Sayoc, who is facing federal charges, is being tried in the U.S. Southern District of New York.

Trump on Sunday night and Monday morning blamed the press for the slew of bombs sent to his critics, as well as the synagogue slaughter of 11 by an alt-right subscriber intent on killing Jews he believed were financing a caravan of killers bound for the southern border.

Zucker’s announcement: