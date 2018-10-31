Fox has set a premiere date for They Fight, a documentary about one of the nation’s top youth boxing programs, which not only helps young athletes pursue their dreams in the ring but also steers them away from the pitfalls that led to Coach Walt Manigan’s imprisonment. Watch the first trailer above.

Produced by Common, the film is the latest in the Magnify series and will debut November 11 on Fox, following a limited theatrical bow in New York and Los Angeles two days earlier.

Directed by Andrew Renzi, the docu follows the journey of teenage boxing stars Ragahleak “Peanut” Bartee and Quincey Williams — both of whom have won multiple national titles — as they put in their work en route to the 2017 Junior Olympics, where Quincey fights to defend his title, and Peanut is out to avenge his first loss in four years.

The film also chronicles Manigan’s quest to find a permanent home for his gym. “If it wasn’t for this gym right here, it’d be more young men dead out here,” he says.

The documentary features original music from 6lack, Odie, Octavian, Boogie and others, reflecting the film’s themes and characters’ journeys. LVRN, headed by Justice Baiden, collaborated on the soundscape.

“They Fight is an incredibly powerful film – one that we knew had to be a part of the ‘Magnify’ series,” said Charlie Dixon, EVP Content at Fox Sports. “It fits perfectly within our mission to use sports as a lens for telling important cultural stories.”

Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner Common produced the film along with Argent Pictures, which is run by Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens and Ben Renzo. Argent partners Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Derrick Brooks, Michael Finley and the executive producers.

Have a look at the trailer, and tell us what you think.