CBS’ high-profile upcoming reality series, The World’s Best, is getting the biggest launch platform possible. CBS has selected the global talent competition to premiere immediately after Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3. Hosted by James Corden, with RuPaul Charles, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill as judges, The World’s Best hails from reality TV heavyweights Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice) and Mike Darnell (American Idol, Ellen’s Game of Games).

The broadcast networks had been slotting scripted programs or newsmagazines in the plum post-Super Bowl slot until CBS 18 years ago decided to launch the second season of Burnett’s Survivor reality series there. The 2001 Survivor: The Australian Outback debut remains the second most watched Super Bowl program on record with 45.4 million viewers. CBS scored another big post-Super Bowl launch with a reality premiere. The 2010 series debut of Undercover Boss (38.7 million) is the most watched post-Super Bowl telecast since Survivor: The Australian Outback.

Given CBS’ disproportionally bigger success with unscripted Super Bowl lead-out programs (Survivor: All Stars in 2004 also did well, drawing 33.5 million viewers), it is clear why CBS opted to give the coveted launch pad to The World’s Best. The head start and extra sampling will also come in handy as the new show will face extra competition in the talent reality series arena from NBC’s summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent, which is prepping The Champions edition.

The 10-episode The World’s Best, from Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, MGM Television and Fulwell 73 Productions, is described as a first-of-its-kind global talent competition that features acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet. They not only have to impress American judges, but will also need to break through the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment. The winning act will ultimately be crowned The World’s Best.

CBS

Executive producing the series are Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, James Corden, Ben Winston, Brooke Karzen, Dan Sacks, Alison Holloway, James Breen and Barry Poznick.

“What a super combination – the world’s biggest sporting event paired with the world’s biggest talent competition,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “The World’s Best is perfect post-Super Bowl programming for viewers of all ages. It features elite acts from around the world delivering jaw-dropping performances, a talented mix of fan-favorite judges and is produced by the most innovative minds in television, Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Ben Winston and James Corden, who also serves as our brilliant host.”

CBS Sports culminates its coverage of the 2018-2019 NFL season with Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3 (6 PM, ET) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Super Bowl LIII will be the network’s 20th Super Bowl broadcast overall.