Netflix has released a first look at Henry Cavill in character as Geralt of Rivia as production gets underway in Hungary on the fantasy drama series The Witcher. The first look (see below) shows Cavill in costume as the iconic character, and was shared by the actor on his social media channels.

In addition, the streaming network announced further casting including Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss. Also cast are Rebecca Benson as Marilka; Shane Attwooll as Nohorn; Luke Neal as Vyr; Matthew Neal as Nimir; Tobi Bamtefa as Danek; Sonny Serkis as Martin; Roderick Hill as Fletcher; Inge Beckmann as Aridea; Charlotte O’Leary as Tiffania; Natasha Culzac as Toruviel; Amit Shah as Torque and Tom Canton as Filavandrel.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Previously announced cast includes Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer, Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom, Teen Spirit) as Renfri.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Marvel’s Daredevil, The Umbrella Academy) serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which was announced last year.