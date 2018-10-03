When the ninth season of The Walking Dead comes to life Sunday night on AMC it will feature a new opening-credit sequence, and it lives up to the show’s tradition of unnerving artistry.

AMC released the opener today and the creative team on the show is proud of their handiwork, judging by the comments of executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang: “The opening credit sequence is indicative of the new look and feel to the world this season and we wanted to give a nod to the show’s graphic novel origins.”

It’s a timely nod to The Walking Dead comic books written by Robert Kirkman considering he and a contingent of the show’s big names will be at both New York Comic-Con and PaleyFest NY this weekend to promote the new season, which picks up a year-and-a-half after the war between Team Grimes and the Saviors.

The season finds the survivors in rebuilding mode, Kang said, but a new menace awaits right around the corner — a vibe that informs the new opening sequence.

“As we jump into a new chapter of the story, we wanted to present something fun and fresh for our viewers to reflect the changing landscape, where nature will be playing a bigger role,” Kang said. “While our survivors work to rebuild and adjust to the crumbling infrastructure, the threat of the dead is constantly looming. And true to the spirit of our show, there are Easter Eggs for the fans to find if they’re looking close!”

Check out the video above.