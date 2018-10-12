Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and David Strathairn (The Bourne Ultimatum) are set as leads in SwingLake Entertainment’s Walkaway Joe, which is being helmed by first-time feature director Tom Wright. Julian Feder and Julie Ann Emery also star in the pic that began production last month in St. John’s Parish, Louisiana.

Written by Michael Milillo, the story follows Dallas who takes to his bicycle to find his pool-hustling father who abandoned his family. Enter Joe Haley, a drifter wrestling with a past he’d rather forget. Feeling responsible for the boy’s safety, Joe reluctantly takes him in.

Producers are Rachel McHale, Minor Childers, and Milillo.

Strathairn is repped by ICM and Madeline Ryan; Morgan by UTA and attorney Stuart Rosenthal; Feder by Open Entertainment, INC. and The Savage Agency; Emery by Innovative Artists and Rohner Walerstein.

Wright, as an actor, has appeared in such films as Barbershop, Transformers: The Last Knight, as well as the Showtime series Ray Donovan. He’s repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Lighthouse Entertainment.