On a generally stable night, NBC’s The Voice (1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 9.33 million viewers) topped the Big 4 in in every key ratings way Monday, though it ticked down a tenth week-to-week in the demo.

After the singing competition, A Very Wicked Halloween special (1.0, 4.01M) couldn’t scare up Manifest-like stats in the slot, though it came in on par with NBC’s Monday 10 PM average last season in the demo.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (1.2, 8.32M) posted a two-tenths gain, as did The Good Doctor (1.3, 7.98M) returning from the prior week’s preemption, collectively sending the network to the top for the night in total viewers. Those results may adjust downward later in the day due to NFL preemptions in Boston and Buffalo.

CBS’ 8:30 PM Happy Together (0.8, 4.40M) slipped a tenth Monday while the rest of the network’s lineup stayed steady, including The Neighborhood (1.1, 6.13M) and Magnum, P.I. (0.8, 5.59M). With NBC giving Manifest the week off, CBS’ 10 PM Bull ticked up a tenth (0.9, 7.03M).

Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.4, 5.65M) climbed another tenth, building on its steady lead-in The Resident (1.0, 4.93M).

Week 2 of the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.3, 970K) maintained last week’s OK season-premiere performance, coming out of Arrow (1.4, 1.16M).

NBC (1.5, 7.56M) topped the night in the demo, and ABC (1.3, 8.14M) won in total viewers. Fox (1.2, 5.29M) ranked No. 3 in demo, ahead of CBS (0.9, 5.79M) and CW (0.4, 1.06M).