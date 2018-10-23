NBC’s The Voice and Manifest bested Big 4 competition all six hours of primetime in the demo and in total viewers.

The Voice (1.9 demo rating, 9.21 million viewers) was the night’s top telecast in both metrics, matching previous week’s performance. Manifest (1.4, 7.34M)) slipped 1/10th in the demo but handily won 10 PM and was Monday’s top scripted series.

ABC’s Disney-themed Dancing with the Stars (1.1, 7.59M) grew 2/10ths in the demo, week to week – subject to change because ABC’s Atlanta station preempted for NFL. ABC gave The Good Doctor the week off, instead repeating its The Rookie pilot (0.7, 4.39M) at 10 PM.

CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 starter (0.3, 1.01M) stumbled to series lows in both metrics, skidding 50% in the demo and 41% in total viewers compared to last year when it had enjoyed a stronger lead-in in The Flash. Compared to last season’s finale, Legends still is down 40% in the demo and 29% in total viewers. Arrow (0.4, 1.18M) hung on to last week’s demo score.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.3, 5.62M) continues to be a bright spot for that network, though it slipped last night to a lowest-yet demo rating. However, that’s still a 30% improvement on it’s The Resident lead-in (1.0, 4.81M).

The Neighborhood (1.1, 6.41M) and Bull (0.8, 6.67m) held steady week to week at either end of CBS’s Monday primetime slate, while Happy Together (0.8, 4.74M) and Magnum P.I. (0.8, 5.56M) ticked down in the middle of CBS’s night.

NBC (1.7, 8.58M) took Monday in both metrics. Fox (1.1, 5.22M) followed in the demo, while ABC (0.9, 6.52M) took No. 2 in total viewers, and tied CBS (0.9, 5.94M) in the demo. CW (0.4, 1.09M) followed.