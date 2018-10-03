Dell is a recently felony parolee who needs to find work before he has to “tell it to the judge.” Phillip is a quadriplegic billionaire who needs a caretaker. “You are not qualified for this position,” the ex-con is told. So what? Look how much it pays!

Here is the first trailer for The Upside, starring Kevin Hart as the helper and Bryan Cranston as his helpee. The pair strike up an unlikely friendship after the expected initial setbacks, and from then on it’s new lifestyles and unexpected smiles. “You can have any girl you want,” Dell tells the boss. “What about this lady with all the Botox? Y’all’d be perfect for each other — you can move your body, and she can’t move her face.”

But there’s plenty of drama along with the comedy as Dell confides that he’s “fighting to see my son.” Phillip asks: “And whose fault is it?” Is it yours — or is the world out to get you?”

Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King also star in this remake of The Intouchables, the 2011 French dramedy that ranks among the highest-grossing non-English-language films of all time with a worldwide take north of $426 million. Neil Burger directed The Upside from a script by John Hartmere.

The film originally was set up at the Weinstein Company, and what should have been a smooth path from its 2017 Toronto Film Festival premiere into last year’s Oscar race was upended by Harvey Weinstein’s downfall. That scandal forced The Upside to miss its original March 2018 release date because there was no money to promote it. After Lantern Capital took possession of TWC’s assets, it set the film for release via STX. It now will open January 11.

Have a look at the trailer above, and tell us what you think.