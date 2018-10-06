Netflix said today that The Umbrella Academy, its live-action superhero series based on the Dark Horse Comics, will launch on Friday, February 15. The streamer also released the first batch of character posters and some new images from the show; check them all out below.

Here’s the detailed logline: On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

Based on the comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J. Blige and is produced by Universal Cable Productions. Showrunner Steve Blackman serves as executive producer alongside Jeff King, Keith Goldberg and Mike Richardson. Way and Bá are co-EPs.

Here are the character posters from The Umbrella Academy, followed by three new photos from the series:

