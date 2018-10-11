Sanaa Lathan (The Affair) is set to star in the first season of The Twilight Zone in the episode titled “Rewind”, joining previously announced host and narrator Jordan Peele.

The CBS All Access series will be a modern reimagining of the original, which premiered in 1959 and continued through 1964.

CBS announced last year that it would revive The Twilight Zone for streaming service CBS All Access with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

Tony-nominated Lathan most recently appeared on Showtime’s The Affair and produced and starred in Netflix’s original film Nappily Ever After. Her credits also include the limited event series Shots Fired alongside Helen Hunt, Stephen Moyer, and Richard Dreyfuss, Nip/Tuck and A Raisin in the Sun, as well as films including American Assassin, Now You See Me Too, the Sony thriller The Perfect Guy and The Best Man Holiday, among others.

The original Twilight Zone became a worldwide phenomenon as it used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional dramas could not. All episodes of the original series are available for streaming on CBS All Access.

The new iteration of The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg, and Greg Yaitanes.