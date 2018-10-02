The all-too-familiar and excitingly creepy theme song of The Twilight Zone is ready to transport us to another dimension as Jordan Peele’s reimagining of the classic Rod Serling series began production Oct. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The announcement of the comes 59 years after the premiere of the original series — which is more than an appropriate way to kick off the production.

CBS

CBS All Access made an announcement of the production via the video above which includes a supercut of classic black and white episodes of the original series that haunted and intrigued us with bizarre and entertaining stories. After making its premiere on Oct. 2, 1959, it went on to become a worldwide phenomenon as it used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times — a concept that fits well with series producer Jordan Peele’s Get Out sensibilities.

As previously reported, Peele is set to host and narrate the series, a role originated and made famous by Serling.

The series ran on CBS from 1959-1964. The new Twilight Zone is set to premiere in 2019. While you wait for the revival, you can watch every episode of the original series on CBS All Access.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg, and Greg Yaitanes.