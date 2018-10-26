Adam Scott has joined the ensemble cast of the CBS All Access revival of The Twilight Zone. Scott will appear in the Nightmare At 30,000 Feet episode, best remembered in the original series for William Shatner’s frantic encounter with an airborne gremlin that only he could see.

CBS All Access previously announced that Jordan Peele will host and narrate the series and actress Sanaa Lathan will star in the episode Rewind.

Scott is an award-winning actor, director, and producer best known for his roles as Ben Wyatt in NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Henry Pollard in the Starz sitcom Party Down, and Derek in the comedy film Step Brothers. Other television credits include Big Little Lies, The Good Place and Ghosted.

CBS All Access

In film, Scott has appeared in such projects as the upcoming Little Evil, The Disaster Artist, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Monster-in-Law and The Aviator, among other roles. He was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in The Vicious Kind for a Best First Feature Independent Spirit Award and won the GLAAD Media Award for Other People, which he produced.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

The original The Twilight Zone premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. Every episode of the original series is available to stream on CBS All Access.