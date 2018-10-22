EXCLUSIVE: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is undergoing a major behind-the-scenes change. Producer Mike DiCenzo is leaving NBC’s late-night program. He just confirmed his departure on Twitter. I hear former Today executive producer Jim Bell is in talks to come in as new Tonight Show showrunner.

DiCenzo was part of a producing team of three The Tonight Show/Late Night Jimmy Fallon veterans who were elevated to lead the show in 2016 following the departure of producer-showrunner Josh Lieb.

DiCenzo and Gerard Bradford, who penned Slow Jam The News Featuring President Obama among other signature Tonight Show bits, assumed oversight of the show creative, while Hockmeyer assumed oversight of production. All three had been with Fallon since before the 2009 launch of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, transitioning with him to The Tonight Show. I hear that Bradford and Hockmeyer, both valued members of Fallon’s team, are expected to stay on.

NBC

In a long thread, DiCenzo explained why he is leaving The Tonight Show, citing burnout after 10 years in late-night, first on Late Night and then on Tonight Show. “It’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made, and one I’ve been grappling with this year,” he said. I hear DiCenzo, who had been doing showrunner-type duties, informed The Tonight Show team about six months ago of his intention to leave. His exit comes on his 10-year anniversary in NBC late-night; he joined Late Night from The Onion. DiCenzo went on to thank Fallon and the rest of the show’s staff and crew. “The halls of Studio 6B are bursting with kindness, joy, support, and love. I couldn’t have asked for a better home. These people are my family,” DiCenzo wrote. He highlighted two of his ideas that became memorable Tonight Show moments, the Saved By the Bell reunion and “Neil Young sings the Fresh Prince theme.”

Bell is currently President, NBC Olympics Production & Programming, a post he has held since January 2017. He spent seven years (2005-12) as Executive Producer of Today while also juggling Olympic duties before rejoining NBC Sports full-time. He presided over the last stretch of Today morning ratings dominance, which included the controversial ouster of co-host Ann Curry.

A Bell hire would mirror CBS’ move of bringing former CBS This Morning executive producer Chris Licht as Late Show with Stephen Colbert showrunner in 2016 when the late-night program started its current ascend in the ratings. Today, which dominated the late-night ratings at the start of Fallon’s tenure, has been running neck and neck with Late Show in the adults 18-49 demographic lately, with the CBS program ahead in viewers, riding the wave of political humor popularity in the era of President Donald Trump.

Today is my last day at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It is also the exact 10-year anniversary of my first day at Late Night. What a dream decade at my dream job. (Yeah, this is gonna be a thread). — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Leaving this show, this staff, and crew, and Jimmy – it's one of the toughest decisions I've ever made, and one I've been grappling with this year. Ultimately, I just felt it was time. And thankfully, Jimmy couldn't have been more supportive or understanding. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

I'm planning to take the rest of the year off to take a breath and mentally decompress from a decade in late-night. And then, who knows? Maybe a new show. Maybe moving to the woods and writing poetry. Maybe I'll write a Pixar movie about lost luggage trying to find its way home. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

For now, I am going to savor my last day at the show that I've poured my heart and soul into for 10 years. Everyone on the #FallonTonight staff and crew are geniuses in their fields. But more than that, they're good people. And that's what makes the show so special. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Probably 90% of the people who I love in this world work for this show, or have worked for it in the past. Some were already my friends and I brought them on. Many I met here and we became friends for life. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

The halls of Studio 6B are bursting with kindness, joy, support, and love. I couldn't have asked for a better home. These people are my family. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

And as for @jimmyfallon, what can I say? You're like a brother to me. You gave me a shot 10 years ago, and I hope I made you proud. Having you as a muse is a writers' dream. I could think of an idea like "Neil Young sings the Fresh Prince theme," and you turn it into art. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Or I could say, "Let's reunite the cast of Saved By The Bell," and even though it took us 6 years, we did it. Writing and producing that bit was easily the best day of my life. And it wouldn't have happened without you. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

You've been so wonderful to my family, especially my grandma. Not many people can say their grandma has been featured on the Tonight Show. Man, she loves you. I guess I do too. pic.twitter.com/nhi4matQsu — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018

Thank you for always trusting my ideas, thank you for being the only performer in the world that could bring them to life, thank you for 10 crazy, amazing, magical, anything-you-want-is-possible years. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) October 22, 2018