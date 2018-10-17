Josef Kubota Wladyka (Narcos) has been tapped to direct the first episode of Season 2 of AMC’s anthology series The Terror.

Season 2 is co-created by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) with Woo, who is currently under an overall deal at AMC Studios, set as showrunner. The next iteration will be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific. The 10-episode Season 2 is expected to air on AMC in 2019.

“We are so thrilled to have gotten our dream director in Josef Kubota Wladyka,” said executive producer/showrunner Woo. “Not only is he a proven talent in both features and television, but his Japanese-American background gives him a personal connection to the material as well.”



The Terror season two is executive produced by Ridley Scott and is an AMC Studios production, produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 36.

Wladyka is coming off directing the third season of Netflix’s Narcos. His other TV directing credits include AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, TNT’s Animal Kingdom and Cinemax’s Outcast. On the big screen, Wladyka directed and co-wrote thriller Dirty Hands. He’s repped by Circle of Confusion and CAA.