9JKL co-creator/executive producer Dana Klein has reunited with series’ executive producers, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor, and studio, CBS TV Studios, for another multi-generational, multi-camera comedy, which has landed at CBS with a put pilot commitment.

Written by Klein, The Squeeze centers on a married couple that struggles to take care of both dependent children and dependent parents.

CBS

Klein executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Honor and TrillTV’s Trilling as well as Big Talk’s Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice. Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios produce.

This is the latest collaboration between Klein and Kaplan. The four previous comedy projects that the two teamed on, Daddy’s Girls, Friends with Better Lives, The Perfect Stanleys and 9JKL, all went to pilot and two, Friends with Better Lives and 9JK, were picked up to series. Friends alumna Klein is repped by UTA and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum.

This is Kaplan’s second put pilot commitment at CBS so far this season for a comedy with a writer he has collaborated with for a long time, joining Generation Gap, a single-camera comedy from Me, Myself & I creator Dan Kopelman.

Kapital has three comedy series on CBS, returning Life In Pieces and the upcoming The Neighborhood and Fam.