Stick around long enough and you’re bound to get some prognostications under your belt. Now one more old joke on The Simpsons has come to life: legal Canadian weed.

On Wednesday, when Canada became, in the buzz-kill authoritative words of The New York Times, “the first major world economy to legalize recreational marijuana,” astute Simpsons watchers might have flashed back to 2005. That’s when the episode “Midnight Rx” first aired, with neighbor Ned Flanders meeting his Great White North doppelgänger who was similar to the goody-goody Christian Ned is seemingly all ways but one: he hits the “reeferino.”

“It’s legal here,” the Canadian says, offering Ned a toke. Says Ned to Homer, “They warned me Satan would be attractive. Let’s go!”

In the episode, Ned, Homer, Grandpa Simpson and Apu are in Canada looking for cheaper prescription medications.

Canada’s pot law isn’t the first real-world event predicted by The Simpsons, of course. It only makes sense that nearly 30 years on the air will produce some been-there, predicted-that moments, but the Matt Groening animated sitcom certainly deserves some credit (or whatever) for imagining a President Trump or a Disney-owned Fox.

Canadian marijuana isn’t nearly as out there as Donald in the Oval Office, but all respect for coining “reeferino.”

Check out the latest come-true Simpsons prognostication here: