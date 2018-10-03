Famed improv comedy empire The Second City has partnered with Insight Productions to develop original comedic programming for international audiences.

The collaboration was announced Tuesday and will be effective immediately. The partnership will bring new content to audiences via traditional broadcast, OTT, and digital platforms. They will develop all manner of comedic content, including sketch comedy formats, stand-up specials, and original scripted and unscripted series. All of which will be created by comedy’s brightest up-and-coming talent as well as some popular names in the industry.

“The magic of Second City’s creative process has always been twofold. Not only do our writers and performers create collaboratively, but we constantly test and tweak new material in front of a living, breathing audience. The work goes straight from the Writers’ Room to the stage, so we have a veritable comedy lab at our fingertips. By partnering with the innovative team at Insight, the creative possibilities are immeasurable,” said Second City CEO and Executive Producer Andrew Alexander.

“Between the two companies, we’ve got the talent, know-how, and experience to create exceptional – and exceptionally funny – content for audiences around the world,” said John Brunton, Chairman & CEO of Insight. “Andrew has been a friend and colleague for 30 years and we’re both eager to combine the teams to produce the kind of first-rate content audiences will clamor for.”

This new partnership isn’t the first time Second City has teamed with Insight. They collaborated earlier this year on the forthcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix original comedy special directed by Martin Scorsese which explores the legacy of Emmy-winning sketch comedy show SCTV.