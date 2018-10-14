Anthony Russo and Joe Russo continue to tease us with tweets and photos about Avengers 4. After tweeting an enigmatic black and white photo with the caption “Look hard…” that prompted many theories (many of them far-fetched) about the sequel out May 3, 2019, the Russo Brothers did it again on Friday night when they wrapped Avengers 4.

The tweet included a photo of a blindingly glowing object which has fans staring at it like one of those Magic Eye posters from the ’90s. As always, Twitter has erupted with theories some say its a coffin, some say it’s Adam Warlock, and some say the Russos are just trying to mess with us. At this point, any of the above could be the answer.

It’s expected that fans would start salivating and conjuring up their theories about this photo considering where Avengers: Infinity War left off. As we await the fate of our favorite Marvel superheroes (both disintegrated and not) in the yet-to-be-titled fourth Avengers movie, we’ll just have to settle for these super-cryptic photos from the Russos.