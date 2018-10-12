EXCLUSIVE: Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO is expanding its executive board with the additions of former Miramax exec Dennis Hands as Chief Financial Officer, industry veteran Irene Flores as General Counsel, and Nicholas Anglewicz as EVP of Finance & Strategy. The announcement was made by AGBO’s Chief Operating Officer Todd Makurath.

“It’s an honor to have such an accomplished group of professionals joining the AGBO ranks. Their contribution will be an invaluable and integral component to the continued growth of our studio and is a reflection of our efforts to be best-in-class in everything we do,” said Makurath.

While at Miramax, Hands was involved in key initiatives such as the recent $300 million refinancing of Miramax’s corporate debt facility and the sale of the company to beIN Media Group in 2016. Prior to this, Hands spent over 10 years at Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Flores, who will oversee AGBO’s business and legal affairs, has over 20 years of experience representing and advising entertainment and media clients which include Academy-award producers and production companies, authors, talent, and media and content financiers. Before landing at AGBO, Flores was a partner at Eisner working in the Entertainment, Media & the Arts and Litigation departments.

Anglewicz comes to AGBO from CBS Films where he guided strategy as the Senior Vice President of Business Development and Finance. Starting at the indie financier Endgame Entertainment in 2006, Anglewicz has been involved in the financing, production, and distribution films like Looper, Last Vegas, and Hell or High Water.