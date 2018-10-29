EXCLUSIVE: Vince Marcello, who adapted, produced and directed Netflix’s teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth starring Joey King, has signed on to direct and produce The Royal Runaway, a movie adaptation of Lindsay Emory’s recently published romantic novel. The Gotham Group is producing in the pair’s second deal this month.

The plot centers on a modern-day princess who is forced to team with a roguish spy to find out what happened to the fiancé who left her at the altar, and in the process, chucks the rulebook to create her own happily-ever-after. The book was published this month by Simon & Schuster’s Gallery imprint in the U.S. and Hachette’s Headline in the UK.

Marcello earlier this month signed on to direct a film adaptation of Peter Lefcourt’s 1992 novel The Dreyfus Affair about a baseball star who falls in love with his second baseman. The writer-director’s previous credits include creating and penning the Disney Channel original films Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach Movie 2, as well as helming films in the American Girl series.

Gotham, whose film credits include the Maze Runner franchise, is in production on Disney’s Stargirl, based on the 2000 novel by Jerry Spinelli, and Netflix’s stop-motion animated Wendell & Wild, a collaboration with Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and Henry Selick.

In TV, Gotham recently landed a put pilot commitment from Fox on Forrest’s Treasure, an hourlong drama from Elwood Reid, McG and 20th Century Fox TV. It also is developing Randi Zuckerberg’s New York Times bestselling book Dot Complicated: Untangling Our Wired Lives as a series.

Marcello is repped by WME and The Gotham Group. Emory’s is repped by The Bent Agency for publishing. APA repped the Royal Runaway film rights deal.