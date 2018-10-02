HBO Has given a series order to half-hour comedy The Righteous Gemstones, the Danny McBride-created series about a world famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

John Goodman stars the patriarch Eli Gemstone, and the order comes as his other series, ABC’s Roseanne Barr-less The Conners, preps for its season premiere October 16. The plan is for to shoot Gemstones after production on Conners is complete.

McBride, also the writer, producer and director/executive producer with his Rough House Pictures partners Jody Hill and David Gordon Green. The trio were behind the McBride-starring comedy Eastbound & Down which aired on HBO from 2010-2013.

McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, Eli’s eldest son and heir to the throne who walks in his father’s shadow while simultaneously blazing his own path. He also fancies himself a maverick in the ministry game, taking what Eli has built and expanding it for a more modern audience.

Edi Patterson is set as Judy Gemstone, the daughter of Eli and Amy Leigh; Adam Devine plays Kelvin Gemstone, the youngest  son of Eli and Amy Leigh, the edgy one; Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, wife of Jesse Gemstone; Tony Cavalero is Keefe Chambers, an ex-Satanist saved by Kelvin. Tim Baltz is Judy’s fiancé BJ, and GregAlan Williams plays Martin Imari, a conservative Kenyan and Eli’s right hand.