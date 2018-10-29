Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime) is set for a major recurring role on Fox’s medical drama The Resident.

Villanueva will play Alec, a born innovator, a loner and iconoclast who has spent a lifetime on the move. His father was an eccentric and Alec lived part of his childhood in a converted school bus. He studied to be an infectious disease doctor, but after a stint volunteering with Partners in Health on a Navajo reservation, he embraced a vision of medicine that tries to alter lifestyle via community outreach to prevent, rather than treat, illness. Alec is tender with patients but blunt with everyone else. And yet he is a charmer. His relationships with women tended in the past to lack deep roots. Whenever it was necessary, he moved on.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower. It follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.

Fox recently picked up nine additional episodes of the sophomore drama, bringing its Season 2 order to full-season 22 episodes.

Jones, showrunner Todd Harthan, Antoine Fuqua, Phillip Noyce — who directed the pilot — and Rob Corn executive produce alongside Oly Obst and David Boorstein, while Schore and Sethi serve as co-executive producers for 20th Century Fox TV, 3 Arts Entertainment & Fuqua Films.

Villanueva recently starred as Lyle Menendez in the NBC mini-series, Law & Order True Crime. His other guest-starring roles include ABC’s For the People, Fox’s Rosewood and the CW’s Jane the Virgin. He’s repped by SDB Partners and Zimmerman Management