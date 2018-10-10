Fox has picked up nine additional episodes of its sophomore drama The Resident, starring Matt Czuchry, bringing its Season 2 order to full-season 22 episodes.

The news comes after solid three airings this fall for the medial series, from 20th Century Fox TV, which is partnered with last season’s breakout 9-1-1 for a Fox Drama Procedural Monday.

Airing in the Monday 8 PM slot, The Resident debuted to 1.1 Live+Same Day adults 18-49 rating and 4.9 million viewers, tying its best Monday L+SD delivery in the demo and up a tenth from its time slot debut last season when it aired at 9 PM. In total, the Season 2o premiere of The Resident averaged 8.9 million multi-platform viewers and a 1.7 Live+7 18-49 rating, its most-watched episode (excluding its post-NFC Championship premiere) and highest-rated telecast since February.

The medical drama then held up well in Week 2, (1.0, 4.8 million in L+SD) dipping just a tenth in the demo, and impressed even further this week when it matched its previous week demo delivery and added a few eyeballs.

Series that premiere in midseason typically get a 13-episode Season 2 renewal which is followed by a back order if they perform well. The Resident‘s companion, 9-1-1, also debuted last season. I hear it got a 18-episode renewal last spring, so the first responders drama already has a full-season pickup. (The definition of a full broadcast season has evolved over the last decade and varies anywhere from 15 to 24 episodes.)

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower. It follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.

Jones, showrunner Todd Harthan, Antoine Fuqua, Phillip Noyce — who directed the pilot — and Rob Corn executive produce alongside Oly Obst and David Boorstein, while Schore and Sethi serve as co-executive producers for 20th Century Fox TV, 3 Arts Entertainment & Fuqua Films.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the amazing team behind The Resident have brilliantly offered viewers the ability to see the medical industry through a different lens,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “We can’t wait to watch the exceptional cast, as they continue to roam the halls of Chastain Memorial Hospital.”