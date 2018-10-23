Director Barry Avrich adds to the conversation of #MeToo and Time’s Up with the forthcoming documentary The Reckoning: Hollywood’s Worst Kept Secret…and that secret is not that much of a secret anymore.

Featuring interviews with Melissa Sagemiller, Lauren Sivan, Dylan Farrow, and others, Avrich explores sexual misconduct in Hollywood, the abuse of power, and how some of the industry’s biggest names — mainly Harvey Weinstein — came toppling down after the floodgates opened with numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Written and produced by Avrich and Melissa Hood, the film puts the spotlight on those accused of sexual misconduct and gives an insider’s account of what happened with Weinstein along with other disgraced producers. The Weinstein accusation launched of an emotional movement that shifted the Hollywood landscape when it came to the treatment of women and led to women sharing stories of abuse that have been happening for decades.

Watch the trailer above.