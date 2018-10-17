The Real World is heading to Facebook after MTV and Bunim-Murray Productions struck a deal with the social media giant. The show will launch on as part of a landmark deal with MTV Studios and the Banijay-owned indie.

This comes after Deadline revealed in June that The Real World was being rebooted for a digital platform.

The commission was announced by Facebook’s Matthew Henick and Paresh Rajwat at Mipcom, where the pair were giving a keynote address. They were joined on stage by Chris McCarthy, President, MTV.

Facebook Watch is launching three seasons of the show, one in the U.S., one in Mexico and one in Thailand. Production is underway for a spring 2019 release.

“The Real World made history as the world’s first original reality show and trailblazing social experiment – and we’re thrilled to reboot the show for today’s audiences – representing and amplifying the real life, real people, real places and real social tensions of each country,” said Henick, Head of Content Planning and Strategy, Facebook.

“MTV’s The Real World helped to define a generation and created a new genre of television with a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them. By partnering with Facebook Watch and BMP, we have the opportunity to impact culture and create a new genre of television all over again, while engaging the next generation of content consumers around the world,” added MTV’s McCarthy.

Elsewhere, Facebook Watch is taking its interactive game-show format Confetti international with local versions of the show due to launch across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America by the end of the year. It is also launching The World’s Most Amazing Dog, a global interactive competition series that celebrates amazing dogs and their owners from around the globe, in partnership with distributor The Dodo.

“With Watch, we have built an interactive experience that gives you a new level of access and influence. You don’t just watch videos on your own, you can have a two-way conversation about the content with friends, experience them alongside other fans, or even the creators themselves – you can be truly part of the action,” added Rajwat, Head of Video Products, Facebook.