Netflix has renewed its multi-camera comedy series The Ranch for a fourth season. Like the previous three seasons, it is believed consist of 20 episodes.

Original series regular cast members Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott and Elisha Cuthbert are said to be back, joined by recent cast addition Dax Shepard who was added as a recurring guest star in the second half of the third season (Part 6) following the exit of co-lead Danny Masterson over allegations of sexual misconduct. Shepard will likely continue to recur as he awaits word on the fate of the Fox comedy pilot Bless This Mess, which he stars in.

I hear Debra Winger, who has not been in every episode of the show, is expected to make multiple appearances. While on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, last night, Winger let slip that The Ranch may have been renewed.

“It’s back,” she said. “There are 20 new ones being shot. I may or may not be in them.”

Created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, The Ranch was the first comedy series produced by Netflix and the first to introduce 20-episode seasons for multi-camera series split into two half-seasons. Netflix is yet to set a premiere date for the second half of Season 3, aka Part 6.

Set in present day on a Colorado ranch outside Denver, the show follows Colt’s (Kutcher) return home after a brief and failed semi-pro football career to run the family ranching business with his father Beau (Elliott). Winger plays Colt’s mother, Maggie, and Cuthbert co-stars as Abby (Colt’s soon to be fiancé).