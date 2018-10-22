With a knowing grip on the infamous scene in The Exorcist when a misguided hypnotherapist attempts to speak to the demon inside little Regan, this new teaser trailer for Nicholas McCarthy upcoming The Prodigy begins with a similar attempt at contact. We’ll have to wait for either the movie or a longer trailer to see if this mesmerist gets out with his manhood intact.

Still, there’s a lot of creepiness and one genuine scare in this Prodigy teaser. No spoilers here.

Directed by McCarthy and produced by Tripp Vinson, The Prodigy stars Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) as Sarah, described by the production as “a mother whose young son Miles’ disturbing behavior signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. Fearing for her family’s safety, Sarah must grapple with her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles in favor of investigating what – or who – is causing his dark turn. She is forced to look for answers in the past, taking the audience on a wild ride; one where the line between perception and reality remains blurry.”

In addition to Schilling, The Prodigy stars Jackson Robert Scott (as Miles), Peter Mooney and Colm Feore.

Orion Pictures releases The Prodigy to theaters on February 8, 2019. Check out the teaser above, and the film’s new poster below: