“I got a weird one for ya,” the delivery guy tells the newly hired overnight medical examiner. “Her name is Hannah Grace, and her family was performing an exorcism or something on her. Something went wrong.”

And how.

Here is the first trailer for The Possession of Hannah Grace, starring Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell. “I believe when you die, you die,” the rookie says.

The logline: A shocking exorcism spirals out of control, claiming the life of a young woman. Months later, Megan Reed (Mitchell) is working the graveyard shift in the morgue when she takes delivery of a disfigured cadaver. Locked alone inside the basement corridors, Megan begins to experience horrifying visions and starts to suspect that the body may be possessed by a ruthless demonic force. Grey Damon, Kirby Johnson and Castle alum Stana Katic co-star.

Diederik Van Rooijen directs in the film formerly titled Cadaver from a script by Brian Sieve. Todd Garner and Sean Robins are the producers, and Glenn S. Gainor exec produced.

Sony’s Screen Gems opens the R-rated Possession of Hannah Grace wide on November 30. Have a look at the trailer above and key art below, and tell us what you think.