Fox has set Monday, January 14 for the premiere of The Passage, its character-driven thriller drama series based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling fantasy book trilogy, starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and breakout young actress Saniyya Sidney, from Liz Heldens (Friday Night Lights), Matt Reeves, Scott Free and 20th Century Fox TV. The network also released a new extended trailer.

Written by Heldens, The Passage focuses on Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl (Sidney) is chosen to be a test subject, a federal agent (Gosselaar) is tasked with bringing her in, but ultimately, becomes her surrogate father, determined to protect her at any cost – even as Project Noah’s work threatens to unleash an unimaginable apocalypse. Jamie McShane (Bosch), Caroline Chikezie (The Shannara Chronicles), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage), Brianne Howey (The Exorcist), McKinley Belcher III (Ozark), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost) and Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) also star.

The Passage is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Heldens, Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam Kassan and Jason Ensler are executive producers. Marcos Siega served as an executive producer on the pilot, and he and Ensler directed the series premiere.

The Passage debuts January 14 at 9 PM on Fox. Check out the new trailer above.