EXCLUSIVE: Almost two decades after The Other Side of Heaven became one of the buzz titles that would help propel the faith-based movie market, original director Mitch Davis and star Christopher Gorham are ready to take the wraps off the sequel. The pic, titled The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith, is now set to hit theaters June 7, 2019 via Davis’ Two Roads Productions, the company behind inspirational films including 2016’s The Stray, 2015’s Christmas Eve and 2008’s Language of the Enemy.

The original The Other Side of Heaven, which co-starred Anne Hathaway, grossed $4.75 million at the box office via Excel Entertainment and found even more traction on home video via Disney, centered on the true story of Mormon Elder John H. Groberg (Gorham) and his missionary adventures in Tonga in the 1950s as a 19-year-old bachelor. The sequel also based on true events tells of his return to Tonga in the ’60s with his wife (Natalie Medlock) and five young daughters to serve as president of the Tonga-Fiji Mission.

Shortly after arriving, Jean becomes pregnant with their sixth child, a boy born with a life-threatening illness. The child is too weak to be evacuated, and John and Jean face the ultimate trial of their faith only to find themselves enfolded in the love and prayers of thousands of Tongans of various religions who unite in a fast for the health of their boy. Joe Folau and Miriama Smith return from the 2001 original, part of a cast that includes Alex Tarrant, Ben Baker and Russell Dixon.

Two Roads plans an initial release on 300-plus screens nationally next summer, with an option to boost that total.

“John Groberg’s true-life story among the Tongan people is incredible. It sells itself. But there was so much of that story we were unable to fit into the first installment,” Davis said. “With so much demand and such a great reservoir of unused content, we finally decided to give families the next chapter.”

Check out the trailer above.