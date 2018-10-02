Snapshot: New series premieres: The Neighborhood (CBS, 1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.1 million viewers), Happy Together (CBS, 1.0, 5.9 million); New series Week 2: Manifest (1.8, -18%, 8.5 million), Magnum P.I. (0.9, -25%, 6.3 million). All returning series slipped in Week 2 except for NBC’s The Voice.

After kicking off the new season with The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon in the 8 PM hour last week, CBS introduced its new Monday comedy block last night: The Neighborhood, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, and Happy Together, toplined by Damon Wayans Jr. There weren’t fireworks though The Neighborhood (1.3 in adults 18-49, 8.1 million viewers) did solid business as an 8 PM anchor with no lead-in, especially in total viewers, ranking as the most watched program on CBS last night and edging the first outing in the half-hour of the now-defunct Kevin Can Wait last fall (1.2, 6.3 million).

It was a rougher start for Happy Together (1.0, 5.9 million), which slipped from its lead-in by 23% in the demo and 28% in total viewers. The weaker lead-in impacted new drama Magnum P.I. (0.9, 6.3 million), which fell 25% from its not-very impressive premiere behind Big Bang and Young Sheldon last week. The only returning series in CBS’ new Monday lineup, drama Bull (0.8, 6.6 million), held up relatively well in the competitive 10 PM hour, slipping a tenth from last week in the demo to log new Live+same day series lows.

NBC’s The Voice (2.0, 9.9 million) was the only series to hold onto its season premiere numbers from last week. The singing competition was even in the demo and actually ticked up a fraction in total viewers from last Monday to draw its largest L+SD audience since April 2. New drama Manifest (1.8, 8.5 million) couldn’t match its impressive premiere L+SD performance, slipping 18% in the demo. Still, it kept its Week 2 drop under 20%, was the second highest rated program of the night in the demo behind The Voice and continued to dominate the 10 PM hour. NBC easily won the night in 18-49 and total viewers.

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (0/9, 7.3 million) and The Good Doctor (1.2, 7.5 million) are both currently down a tenth week-to-week but are expected to undergo downward adjustments because of an NFL preemption.

The three Monday 10 PM dramas, Manifest, The Good Doctor and Bull, all posted strong Live+3 lifts last week, led by the 5.7 million viewers Manifest added to its premiere L+SD tally and the 5.1 million for The Good Doctor.

Fox’s drama lineup held up well, withThe Resident (4.8 mil/1.0) and 9-1-1 (6.1 mil/1.5) each dipping a tenth in the demo from last week. 9-1-1 was the No.3 program of the night in the demo and led Fox to a No.2 finish in 18-49.