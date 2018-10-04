“Family’s the most important thing,” the aged man says. “Don’t do what I did. I put work in front of family. I thought it was more important to be somebody out there than the failure I was in my own home.” That “work” is no 9-to-5: This eightysomething runs drugs for the cartel.

Here is the first trailer for The Mule, which marks Clint Eastwood’s first time in front of and behind the camera since Gran Torino in 2009. He plays Earl Stone — broke, alone and facing foreclosure of his business. Then he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, it would seem. But Earl doesn’t know that he just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does so well that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn’t the only one keeping tabs on this mysterious new mule: He also has also hit the radar of a hard-charging DEA agent (Bradley Cooper). But as his money problems fade, Earl’s past mistakes start to eigh heavily on him, and it’s uncertain if he’ll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel’s enforcers, catch up to him.

Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest and Andy Garcia co-star in the Warner Bros film from Imperative Entertainment and Bron Creative, along with Alison Eastwood, Taissa Farmiga, Ignacio Serricchio and Loren Dean, Eugene Cordero. Nick Schenk scripted The Mule, which opens December 14. Have a look at the trailer, and tell us what you think.