Saturday Night Live alum Finesse Mitchell is set as a series regular opposite Eden Sher in the Sue Heck spinoff, a half-hour single-camera comedy that received a pilot production commitment at ABC, Deadline has confirmed. The p[roject hails from The Middle creators/executive producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline and studio Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Heisler and Heline, the Untitled Sue Heck Spinoff follows the twentysomething adventures of eternal optimist Sue Heck (Sher) as she leaves the small town of Orson to navigate the ups and downs of a career and young adulthood in the big city of Chicago, where she takes a new job at a hotel.

ABC

Mitchell will play Hudson, a bartender with a big heart who works at the hotel. He joins fellow series regulars Brock Ciarlelli and Kimberley Crossman.

Heisler and Heline executive produce vie Blackie and Blondie Productions, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Mitchell became known during a three-year run on Saturday Night Live, creating hilarious characters like “Starrkeisha” and impersonating Morgan Freeman and 50 Cent. His other TV credits include Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, Mad Families (opposite Charlie Sheen and Tiffany Haddish), Roadies on Showtime, Media and A.N.T. Farm. His feature film work includes Who’s Your Caddy, The Comebacks, Mad Money and Barely Lethal, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessica Alba. He’ll next be seen in his first stand-up comedy special Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You, premiering October 19 on Showtime.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine was first to report Mitchell’s casting.