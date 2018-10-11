Silicon Valley’s Chris Diamantopoulos has signed on as a series regular opposite Eden Sher in ABC’s The Middle spinoff.

Diamantopoulos will play Nick, the owner of the hotel where Sue (Sher) takes a new job. He joins fellow series regulars Brock Ciarlelli, Kimberley Crossman, Finesse Mitchell and newcomer Aaron Branch who plays Otis, the hotel’s naïve but endearing bellhop/concierge.

The as-yet untitled Sue Heck spinoff follows the twentysomething adventures of eternal optimist Sue Heck (Sher) as she leaves the small town of Orson to navigate the ups and downs of a career and young adulthood in the big city of Chicago.

The half-hour single-camera comedy from The Middle creators/executive producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline and studio Warner Bros. TV. received a pilot production commitment at ABC.

Heisler and Heline penned the pilot script and executive produce vie Blackie and Blondie Productions, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

In addition to his role as Russ Hanneman on Silicon Valley, Diamantopoulos’ other recent TV credits include Pop TV’s Let’s Get Physical, Fox’s A Christmas Story Live! and Showtime’s Episodes.

TVLine was first to report Diamantopoulos’ and Branch’s castings.