Fox has set Wednesday, January 2 for the premiere of celebrity singing competition series The Masked Singer, based on the hit South Korean format, hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

A viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, The Masked Singer features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Jeong, McCarthy, Scherzinger and Thicke serve on the panel and play detective, alongside host Cannon.

Because of the premise, Fox won’t reveal the identities of the celebrity competitors beyond the fact that they’ve amassed 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles. The singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, The Masked Singer was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis (Minute to Win It, The Winner Is). Izzie Pick Ibarra (Dancing with the Stars, Breaking Pointe) also serves as an executive producer, and Alex Rudzinski (Dancing with the Stars, Grease: Live) will direct. Cannon, Nikki Varhely Gillingham and Rosie Seitchik serve as co-executive producers.

The Masked Singer premieres at 9 PM PT/ET January 2 on Fox. Check out the promo above.