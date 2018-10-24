Amazon has set Wednesday, December 5 for the Season 2 premiere of Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and released a first-look trailer.

Amazon

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Season 2 picks up following Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) triumph at the Gaslight, with the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looming large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. “One year ago, my old life ended and my new life began,” says Brosnahan’s optimistic Midge at the opening of the trailer. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll, the pressure to come clean to Midge’s family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak also star.

Sherman-Palladino executive produces with husband and frequent collaborator Daniel Palladino. Dhana Gilbert is a producer.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was nominated for 14 Emmys for its first season, winning eight including outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy for Brosnahan supporting actress for Borstein and writing and directing trophies for creator Sherman-Palladino. It also took home Golden Globes for best comedy series and actress for Brosnahan.

Check out the trailer above.