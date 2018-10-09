German actor Marc Rissmann (Into the Badlands) is set for a recurring role on the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning drama series The Man in the High Castle.

Developed by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files) based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man in the High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II.

Rissmann will play German-born Obergruppenführer Wilhelm Goertzmann, a formidable new force in the Nazi Reich. Goertzmann’s confident and measured charm rankles John Smith (Rufus Sewell). Goertzmann proves himself to be a worthy adversary and a very dangerous threat – not just to Smith, but to Himmler himself.

The series stars Alexa Davalos (Mob City), Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars), DJ Qualls (Z Nation), Joel De La Fuente (Hemlock Grove), Brennan Brown (Focus), Bella Heathcote (The Neon Demon) Chelah Horsdal (You Me Her) and Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) with Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Revenge) and Rufus Sewell (Victoria).

Ridley Scott (The Martian), David W. Zucker (The Good Wife), Richard Heus (Ugly Betty), Isa Dick Hackett (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Daniel Percival (Banished) and David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) serve as executive producers for season four. Percival and Scarpa are co-showrunners for season four.

Rissmann can next be seen in the anticipated role of Harry Strickland, commander of the Golden Company, in HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 as well as Overlord for Paramount, opposite Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbaek, and Jovan Adepo. He will also appear in Miss Atkins’ Army, opposite Stana Katic.

Rissmann is coming off roles in AMC’s Into the Badlands and Netflix’s The Last Kingdom. He’s repped by ROAR and Hatch in the UK.