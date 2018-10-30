David Sakurai, Carter MacIntyre and Bruce Locke are set for recurring roles on the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning drama series The Man in the High Castle.

Developed by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files) based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man in the High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II.

Sakurai will play Colonel Saito, a long-serving Japanese Army officer and Aide da Camp to General Yamori. He has seen service in China the Pacific and Southeast Asia. He came to the JPS as part of Yamori’s personal detachment. He is a hardliner and fiercely loyal to his general. When Yamori is arrested by Kido, Saito takes it on himself to surround the Kempeitai headquarters and demand his general’s release.

MacIntyre will play Russ Gilmore, a new friend of Juliana’s.

Locke plays Governor General Yamori, the new leader of the JPS. He is a hard line realist, determined to maintain Japan’s forceful presence in America. He’s coming into conflict with the Crown Princess and Admiral Inokuchi who are daring to contemplate withdrawal from the territory, something Governor General Yamori would rather die than allow to happen. This conflict will drive a wedge between the Emperor and the army.

Sakurai can be seen in Harold Cronk’s Unbroken: Path to Redemption, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald from director David Yates and Mika Watkins’ new sci-fi thriller Origin for YouTube Red. He’s repped by Buchwald and Teamplayers in Denmark.

MacIntyre stars alongside Gary Oldman and Gerard Butler in Lionsgate’s just-released feature Hunter Killer. He previously was a series regular on NBC’s JJ Abrams drama Undercovers, Bravo’s Drop Dead Diva and most recently USA’s Benched opposite Eliza Coupe. He’s repped by Greene & Associates and LINK Entertainment.

Locke recurred in NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service and guest-starred in NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-O and Psych, among his other credits. He’s repped by Privilege Talent Agency.