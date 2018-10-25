Broadchurch star Elen Rhys and Pagan Peak’s Julian Looman are to front BritBox and BBC drama The Mallorca Files.

The ten-part series is created by Dan Sefton, and produced by Cosmopolitan Pictures, the production company set up by Ben Donald and Misfits firm Clerkenwell Films.

It is set amongst the expat community on the sunny Spanish island and features a British and German detective clashing over their very different approaches to policing the island. While self-confessed introverted Brit Miranda Blake, played by Rhys, takes her career seriously, German Max Wolf, played by Looman, is a classic extrovert and unashamedly unconventional. The two characters battle it out to solve crimes in the sun-drenched setting.

The BBC and BritBox have also revealed the directing talent for the series including Black Mirror’s Bryn Higgins, Doctor Who’s Charlie Palmer, Mr Selfridge’s Rob Evans and Lovesick’s Gordon Anderson.

Soumya Sriraman, President BritBox said, “Crime drama is by far the most successful genre on BritBox so co-producing a new drama with this caliber of talent, both in front and behind the camera, was an easy decision. We look forward to premiering this exciting new series to American and Canadian viewers.”

Dan McGolpin, Controller of BBC Programming and Daytime, added, “The Mallorca Files is an exciting new drama series for BBC One daytime and iPlayer with a wonderful collection of talented people behind the camera and a fantastic cast who viewers are going to love.”

Rhys said, “Dan Sefton has written a wonderfully flawed character in Miranda, who promises to be a lot of fun. I am thrilled to be playing one half of this mismatched crime fighting duo especially against the beautiful backdrop of Mallorca. What’s not to like?”

Looman added, “As soon as I read the scripts I was immediately drawn to Max and the opportunity to play a different kind of German to what British audiences might be used to! I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Elen and know we can make a great on-screen partnership. And having now met all the production team I’m convinced The Mallorca Files is going to be fun to make and great fun to watch.”