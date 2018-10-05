Syfy will conjure up Season 4 of The Magicians at 9 PM Wednesday, January 23, producers announced at New York Comic Con today. In addition to the premiere date, a sneak peek trailer also was unveiled. Check it out above.

The Magicians, based on the best-selling novels by Lev Grossman (who was on the Syfy Wire’s Live Stage at NYCC, along with The Magicians co-creators, co-showrunners and executive producers John McNamara and Sera Gamble), follows young Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world Quentin and his friends have come to know.

Last season, Quentin and friends embarked on the epic quest of the seven keys to restore lost magic. In the finale, just as the magicians had restored magic by unlocking the fountain at the other end of the Wellspring, the Library, Irene McAllistair and Dean Fogg swooped in to reroute the magic. In exchange, Dean Fogg negotiated the lives of his students, erasing their memories and giving each – except Alice who is now imprisoned by the Library – a new, magic-free identity.

Even with new identities, the group is far from safe: inside Castle Blackspire, an ancient, powerful and unkillable Monster escaped confinement and has jumped bodies to a new host, Eliot. Season 3 ended with The Monster finding a mind-wiped Quentin, and Season 4 will pick up with The Monster seeking out the others, and maybe something else…

In addition to Jason Ralph, The Magicians stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn. The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher, Henry Alonso Myers and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams.

Also, in a first for the show, The Magicians cast will participate in a Facebook Live interaction with fans and host Candis Cayne on Thursday, Oct. 18.