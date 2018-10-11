Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has acquired rights to The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, the debut novel from Australian writer Holly Ringland. The plan is to develop the coming-of-age drama into a TV series.

The novel, a bestseller in Australia after HarperCollins published it in March, centers on a young girl whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life. After a family tragedy, 9-year-old Alice Hart is taken in by her estranged grandmother, a flower farmer who raises Alice on the language of Australian native flowers, a way to say the things that are too hard to speak. The book will be published in the U.S. by House of Anansi in March 2019.

Papandrea will produce the TV series alongside Jodi Matterson, Casey Haver and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories.

“Holly has created a distinctive and powerful novel that is a compelling tale of female resilience,” Papandrea said. “This story is told with authenticity, courage and love and we are thrilled to be bringing it to the screen.”

It’s the latest book-to-TV deal for Made Up Stories, a producer on HBO’s Emmy-wining Big Little Lies series based on Aussie writer Lianne Moriarty’s novel. Earlier this week, it acquired Signe Pike’s historical epic The Lost Queen through the company’s partnership with Endeavor Content. Other book-to-TV projects include Allison Pearson’s How Hard Can It Be? and Karin Slaughter’s Pieces of Her, the latter with Lesli Linka Glatter attached to direct and Charlotte Stoudt to adapt.

Zeitgeist Media Group Agency negotiated the Lost Flowers deal on behalf of Ringland.