“You cannot stop the devil. Only the man performing his work.” So begins the teaser trailer for The Little Drummer Girl, a six-part miniseries based on John le Carré’s best-selling spy novel, released Monday by AMC, along with the series’ key art (below).

AMC

Starring Emmy- and Golden Globe winner Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), twice Oscar-nominated Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nocturnal Animals) and BAFTA-nominated Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth), the late 1070s-set The Little Drummer Girl weaves an explosive story of espionage and international intrigue; of love and betrayal. Brilliant young actress Charlie (Pugh) strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on vacation in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker (Skarsgård), an Israeli intelligence officer, who entangles her in a complex and high stakes plot orchestrated by Spymaster, Kurtz (Shannon).

The Little Drummer Girl comes from the executive producers behind the Emmy-winning The Night Manager and marks the television debut of visionary Korean filmmaker Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden). The miniseries is co-produced by the BBC, AMC and The Ink Factory, in partnership with 127 Wall.

The Little Drummer Girl premieres over three consecutive nights beginning with a two-hour episode November 19 at 9 PM, followed by two-hour episodes at 9 PM on November 20 and 21.

