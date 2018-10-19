EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth, Bob’s Burgers) is heading north to join Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Chloe Coleman in STXfilms’ action-comedy My Spy, which is now filming in Toronto. Peter Segal is at the helm, directing from a screenplay by Jon and Erich Hoeber.

Bautista stars as a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family.

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear are producing with Gigi Pritzker of MWM Studios, Bautista, Meisner and Segal. Executive producers include Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich (MWM Studios), the Hoebers and Michael Flynn.

Schaal, repped by UTA and Morris Yorn, was recently tapped to headline an untitled ABC family comedy from Man Seeking Woman creator Simon Rich. Other credits include 30 Rock, The Daily Show, Walk in the Woods, Dinner for Schmucks and Boundaries.