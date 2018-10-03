Before Martin Gero created the popular NBC/Warner Bros. TV mystery series Blindspot and became one of WBTV’s most prolific developers, the Canadian writer-producer created and executive produced the soapy Canadian drama The L.A. Complex, which aired in the U.S. on the CW.

Deadline Archive/IMDB

Now the CW, Gero and WBTV have teamed to develop a reboot series. The new L.A. Complex will be written by Gero and his frequent collaborator Brendan Gall (Blindspot) whose first major TV job was as writer/co-executive producer on the original The L.A. Complex series. Based on the 2012 show, the sequel will revolve around a new crop of tenants who move into the Luxe hotel in the heart of Hollywood — a rag-tag commune of twenty-somethings all hustling to make it as actors, dancers, producers and comedians. Relationships rise and fall, beliefs and values tested, as the drive to succeed pushes all characters to their breaking points.

Gero and Gall executive produce for Gero’s Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. TV.

The CW picked up The L.A. Complex as part of its strategy to offer original scripted programming in the summer; it was the network’s first major effort in that area. The L.A. Complex, which drew comparisons to the long-running Canadian teen soap Degrassi as well as the American Melrose Place, revolved around twenty-somethings living in the same LA apartment complex as they try to make it in Tinseltown. The series, which features an international cast and ran for two seasons, was well received and developed devoted following but, possibly limited by its summer slot, could not attract a wide audience.

Gero spent 5 years working on several Stargate series: Stargate Atlantis, on which he rose to showrunner, Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Universe. He then worked on the HBO comedy Bored To Death before he created The L.A. Complex.

At the WBTV, in addition to creating, executive producing and showrunning Blindspot — heading into a fourth season on NBC — Gero also executive produced the ABC series Deception. Along with Blindspot co-exec producer Gall, Berlanti Prods. and WBTV, Gero recently sold a spy drama to CBS with a pilot production commitment. He is repped by WME.