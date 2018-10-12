“You know I wake up every morning, my first thought is, I wonder what part of me is not working today,” says Alan Arkin’s Norman Newlander. “Yeah, we are passengers on boats slowly sinking,” replies a resigned Michael Douglas (Sandy Kominsky).

Ahead of its November 10 world premiere at AFI Fest, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Kominsky Method, an eight-episode single-camera comedy created by eight-time Emmy nominee Chuck Lorre. Douglas stars as the once famous Sandy Kominsky and Arkin as his longtime agent Norman Newlander. The comedic and emotional series follows the two friends as they tackle life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

The Kominsky Method also features Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker and guest stars including Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, Danny Devito, Ann-Margret, Jay Leno, Patti LaBelle, Ashleigh LaThorpe and more. The series is penned by Al Higgins, David Javerbaum and Lorre, who also directed the first episode. Lorre, Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Kominsky Method is Lorre’s second comedy series for Netflix following pot comedy Disjointed starring Kathy Bates, which ran for one season.

The Kominsky Method premieres November 16 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.