A delay during an on-location shoot for Warner Bros’ stand-alone movie The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix reportedly ended with extras stuck in a Brooklyn subway car longer than anticipated last weekend, forcing some to have to urinate on the tracks while waiting.

TMZ reported the incident Wednesday, saying a complaint was made to SAG-AFTRA. The union declined comment when contacted by Deadline.

Warner Bros also didn’t comment, but we hear a plan to keep the extras in the subway for two hours turned into three amid on-set delays.

Todd Phillips is directing Phoenix in the film, from Warner Bros/Village Roadshow/DC. It has an October 4, 2019 release date.