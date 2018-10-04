Six alum Kyle Schmid is set for a lead role opposite Kate Bosworth, Natalie Martinez and Alex Pettyfer in Netflix’s new sci-fi adventure series The I-Land from Neil Labute (Billy & Billie, Van Helsing) and Nomadic Pictures Entertainment.

Written by LaBute, in The I-Land, when ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the island’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones.

Schmid will play Moses, a bit of a hippie who has a generally laid-back vibe, even in the face of real danger.

Bosworth stars as KC and serves as a producer on the series. Martinez will star as Chase and Pettyfer as Brody.

Schmid was a lead on History’s military drama series Six and had a starring role in BBC America’s Copper. His film credits include The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants and The Pacifier. Schmid is repped by Buchwald, Principal Entertainment LA, and Noble Caplan Abrams.